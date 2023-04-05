The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Plans $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th.

First Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

First Bancorp Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:FNLC opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $32.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.23. The company has a market capitalization of $279.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNLC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.33 million during the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 35.47% and a return on equity of 17.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNLC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 467.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 8,137.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in First Bancorp by 49.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

See Also

