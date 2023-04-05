The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.97

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.97 and last traded at $35.93, with a volume of 33401 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.29.
The Liberty Braves Group Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.11 and a 200 day moving average of $32.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty Braves Group
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty Braves Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 11,538.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 532.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. 15.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About The Liberty Braves Group
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Liberty Braves Group (BATRA)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.