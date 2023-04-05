The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.97

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.97 and last traded at $35.93, with a volume of 33401 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.29.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.11 and a 200 day moving average of $32.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty Braves Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty Braves Group

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $663,226.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,791.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 50,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,220 and sold 432,401 shares valued at $32,256,528. 11.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 11,538.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 532.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. 15.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Liberty Braves Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

