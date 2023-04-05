The New America High Income Fund (NYSE:HYB) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.79

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.79 and traded as high as $6.82. The New America High Income Fund shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 77,793 shares traded.
The New America High Income Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.75.
The New America High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th.
The New America High Income Fund Company Profile
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
