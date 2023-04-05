The New America High Income Fund (NYSE:HYB) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.79

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.79 and traded as high as $6.82. The New America High Income Fund shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 77,793 shares traded.

The New America High Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.75.

Get The New America High Income Fund alerts:

The New America High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th.

Institutional Trading of The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 203.5% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 122,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 82,190 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 8.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 271,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 20,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.