Thunder Mountain Gold (THMG) vs. Its Rivals Financial Comparison

Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Rating) is one of 106 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Thunder Mountain Gold to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Thunder Mountain Gold and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thunder Mountain Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Thunder Mountain Gold Competitors 904 2141 2753 92 2.35

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 26.55%. Given Thunder Mountain Gold’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Thunder Mountain Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Thunder Mountain Gold has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thunder Mountain Gold’s rivals have a beta of 1.34, suggesting that their average share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thunder Mountain Gold -415.33% -185.48% -59.67% Thunder Mountain Gold Competitors -388.18% -2.23% -2.79%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Thunder Mountain Gold $300,000.00 -$1.25 million -4.70 Thunder Mountain Gold Competitors $7.89 billion $2.07 billion -5.66

Thunder Mountain Gold’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Thunder Mountain Gold. Thunder Mountain Gold is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Thunder Mountain Gold rivals beat Thunder Mountain Gold on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Thunder Mountain Gold Company Profile

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of premier precious and base metal properties. Its projects include South Mountain located southwest of Boise, Idaho and Trout Creek located in Nevada. The company was founded on November 9, 1935 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

