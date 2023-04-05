Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO) vs. Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Head to Head Comparison

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) and Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Universal Display and Tingo Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Display 0 2 6 0 2.75 Tingo Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Universal Display currently has a consensus price target of $146.90, indicating a potential downside of 2.77%. Given Universal Display’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Universal Display is more favorable than Tingo Group.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Universal Display has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tingo Group has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

73.4% of Universal Display shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Tingo Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Universal Display shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Tingo Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Display and Tingo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Display 34.07% 17.56% 13.89% Tingo Group -76.10% -28.28% -23.73%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Universal Display and Tingo Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Display $616.62 million 11.58 $210.06 million $4.40 34.34 Tingo Group $146.04 million 1.18 -$47.07 million N/A N/A

Universal Display has higher revenue and earnings than Tingo Group.

Summary

Universal Display beats Tingo Group on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products. The company was founded by Sherwin I. Seligsohn in 1994 and is headquartered in Ewing, NJ.

About Tingo Group

Tingo Group, Inc. operates through its subsidiaries, focused on the growth and development of its financial technology offerings. The firm uses its proprietary trading technology platforms to serve a range of growth sectors in the fintech space, including online brokerage for equities trading, online investment and wealth management services, sales of insurance products, and trading in certain commodities. It is also involved in the growing telematics and commercial mobile resource management market, with a focus on designing, developing, manufacturing, and selling mobile computing solutions that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions. The company was founded on January 31, 2002 and is headquartered in Montvale, NJ.

