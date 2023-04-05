TLW Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

TLW Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Crocs makes up 11.7% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. TLW Wealth Management LLC owned 0.22% of Crocs worth $14,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Crocs by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Crocs by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Crocs by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Crocs by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of CROX traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.55. The stock had a trading volume of 148,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,586. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $143.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $945.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.16 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 118.32% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CROX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Crocs from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Crocs from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley began coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $2,615,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,659,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $2,615,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,659,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $738,702.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,154,829.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,571 shares of company stock worth $7,254,696. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

