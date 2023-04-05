TMX Group (TSE:X) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $133.99

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$133.99 and traded as high as C$137.15. TMX Group shares last traded at C$136.44, with a volume of 83,323 shares.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on X shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TMX Group from C$173.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Securities lowered TMX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on TMX Group from C$164.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$134.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$134.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38.
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
