Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CFO Sells $181,053.87 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) CFO Elena Gomez sold 10,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $181,053.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,551.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Toast Price Performance

TOST traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.37. 5,593,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,462,605. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.75. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $26.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.13.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.13 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Toast by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Seeyond bought a new position in Toast in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toast in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in Toast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

TOST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Toast from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.19.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.