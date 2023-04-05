Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CFO Sells $181,053.87 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) CFO Elena Gomez sold 10,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $181,053.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,551.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
TOST traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.37. 5,593,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,462,605. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.75. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $26.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.13.
Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.13 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.
TOST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Toast from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.19.
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.
