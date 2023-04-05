Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,874 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,122 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,805 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,436 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $4,871,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 9,946 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 27,180 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

CSCO opened at $51.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $212.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $55.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.68%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

