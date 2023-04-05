Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,693 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,833,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,356,122,000 after purchasing an additional 358,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after purchasing an additional 852,361 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Target by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,213,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,559 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 122,068.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Target by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after purchasing an additional 269,648 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $166.05 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 72.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

