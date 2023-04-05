Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 30 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Booking by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,190,000 after buying an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG stock opened at $2,638.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,677.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,497.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,139.82.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,683.96.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total value of $231,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,867,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total value of $231,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,867,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,098 shares of company stock worth $7,278,014 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

