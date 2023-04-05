Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 715 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,509 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.88.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $213.90 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.64.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($7.69) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

