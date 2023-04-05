Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,874 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after acquiring an additional 180,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 77,518 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth about $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $146.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $178.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.73. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.90 and a 52 week high of $154.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,873.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at $42,219,156.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,380 shares of company stock worth $13,475,440. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Articles

