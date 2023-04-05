Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $1.98 Million in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Merchants Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $847,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Focused Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,151,000. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELV opened at $475.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $475.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $489.81. The stock has a market cap of $112.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.02 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.26.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

