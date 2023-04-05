Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 952 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,797,287,000 after acquiring an additional 520,346 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Progressive by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,390,909,000 after acquiring an additional 806,366 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Progressive by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,556,000 after buying an additional 66,243 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Progressive by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,823,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,025,430,000 after buying an additional 518,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Progressive by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,142,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $713,841,000 after buying an additional 799,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Piper Sandler raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.29.

PGR stock opened at $144.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $84.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $106.35 and a 1 year high of $146.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.66.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 1.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,557,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,557,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,987 shares of company stock worth $3,250,378 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

