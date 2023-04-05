Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 286 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $162.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.52. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $135.14 and a 52 week high of $174.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Citigroup started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.46.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $1,724,775.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,378,818.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,081 over the last ninety days. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

