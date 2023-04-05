Toncoin Price Hits $2.27 (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $7.76 billion and $33.76 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.27 or 0.00007971 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00024899 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00029979 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018268 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 86.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000091 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003454 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,537.28 or 1.00022765 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.24024922 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $33,866,289.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

