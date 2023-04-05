Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Rating) were down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.76 and last traded at $8.98. Approximately 515 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

Touchstone Bankshares Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Touchstone Bankshares alerts:

Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter.

About Touchstone Bankshares

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc operates as a commercial bank, which provides services to consumers and small businesses through several branches located in Dinwiddie County, Virginia. It provides a variety of loans, checking and savings accounts, and investment services. The company was founded in July 2020 and is headquartered in Prince George, VA.

Featured Stories

