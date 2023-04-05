TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.01

Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.01 and last traded at $26.11, with a volume of 101174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TOWN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on TowneBank in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

TowneBank Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.13 and its 200 day moving average is $30.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

TowneBank Announces Dividend

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. TowneBank had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $175.31 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Institutional Trading of TowneBank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOWN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,253,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,165,000 after buying an additional 827,143 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,040,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,809,000 after buying an additional 333,828 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,227,000 after buying an additional 316,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,283,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,598,000 after purchasing an additional 303,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

