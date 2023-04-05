Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Travelzoo Stock Up 2.2 %

TZOO stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The company has a market cap of $102.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelzoo

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Travelzoo had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 3,473.88%. The company had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelzoo by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travelzoo by 2,055.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 195,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 69,692 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Travelzoo by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

(Get Rating)

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.