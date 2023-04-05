Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT) Declares Dividend of $0.81

Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Trinity Bank, N.A.’s previous dividend of $0.78.

Trinity Bank, N.A. Stock Performance

TYBT opened at $87.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.58. Trinity Bank, N.A. has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

Trinity Bank, N.A. Company Profile

Trinity Bank, NA (Fort Worth, Texas) engages in the provision of commercial, personal, and online banking services. It offers deposit accounts, certificates of deposits, loan products, cash management, and merchant services. The company was founded on May 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

