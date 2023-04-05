Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT) Declares Dividend of $0.81

Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Trinity Bank, N.A.’s previous dividend of $0.78.
Trinity Bank, N.A. Stock Performance
TYBT opened at $87.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.58. Trinity Bank, N.A. has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $90.00.
Trinity Bank, N.A. Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trinity Bank, N.A. (TYBT)
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
- Toyota Is The Reliable Value Car Play
- High-Growth, High-Yield Value Stocks Nearing Trigger Points
- Why Did Bullfrog AI Stock Jump More Than 50%?
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Bank N.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Bank N.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.