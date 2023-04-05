Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 479,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 886,488 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $20,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 20,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Truist Financial by 8.0% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in Truist Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 40,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.50. 3,514,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,178,993. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $55.28. The company has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Truist Financial had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Stephens downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

