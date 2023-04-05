TTP Investments Inc. Acquires 6,957 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

TTP Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,957 shares during the quarter. AllianceBernstein makes up about 0.6% of TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 45,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 3.1% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 6.0% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 3.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.23. 66,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,128. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $48.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.42. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.35.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $990.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.32%.

In other news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $438,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,474,783.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on AllianceBernstein to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.70.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, investment management, and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds, and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

