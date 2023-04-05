TTP Investments Inc. Trims Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

TTP Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Olin makes up approximately 2.6% of TTP Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olin by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $829,542,000 after buying an additional 493,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Olin by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,812,000 after buying an additional 31,587 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Olin by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,933,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $211,525,000 after buying an additional 19,638 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 11.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $84,041,000 after buying an additional 192,540 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 17.4% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,410,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,471,000 after buying an additional 209,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olin

In other Olin news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,760.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Olin Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OLN stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.59. 540,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,245. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.80 and its 200-day moving average is $54.43. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Olin Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Featured Articles

