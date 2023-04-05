Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Trading Down 5.4%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.23 and last traded at $14.26. 370,565 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,232,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWST. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Twist Bioscience from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of $782.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average is $26.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.47 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 99.23% and a negative return on equity of 27.35%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 13,308 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,696,000 after acquiring an additional 358,217 shares during the period.

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.