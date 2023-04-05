Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Gap Down to $15.67

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.67, but opened at $14.66. Tyra Biosciences shares last traded at $14.66, with a volume of 435 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TYRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

In other news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $32,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 527,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,532,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Mva Investors, Llc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $2,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,044.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Daniel Bensen sold 2,000 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $32,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 527,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,532,172.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 225,834 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,171 over the last ninety days. 19.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 47.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 73,903 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Tyra Biosciences by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 72,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 266,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.