UBS Group AG Makes New Investment in Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON)

UBS Group AG bought a new position in Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.16% of Disc Medicine Opco as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Securities began coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Disc Medicine Opco Trading Up 6.3 %

IRON traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $22.52. 16,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,650. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.12. Disc Medicine Opco Inc has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $26.43.

Disc Medicine Opco Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

