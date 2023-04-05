UBS Group Lowers Crane (NYSE:CR) Price Target to $82.00

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from $120.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.36% from the company’s current price.
CR has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crane in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.
Crane Price Performance
Crane stock opened at $80.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.57. Crane has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $83.00.
Insider Transactions at Crane
In related news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $983,544.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Crane
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CR. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Crane in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crane by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Crane Company Profile
Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
