UBS Group Lowers Crane (NYSE:CR) Price Target to $82.00

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from $120.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.36% from the company’s current price.

CR has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crane in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Crane Price Performance

Crane stock opened at $80.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.57. Crane has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $83.00.

Insider Transactions at Crane

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $824.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Crane’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $983,544.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crane

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CR. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Crane in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crane by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

