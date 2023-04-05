Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Director Sells 1,900 Shares

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) Director Eren Bali sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $17,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,824,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,422,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eren Bali also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Udemy alerts:

On Monday, March 6th, Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $148,500.00.

On Friday, February 17th, Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $157,800.00.

Udemy Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UDMY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.71. 217,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,727. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.00. Udemy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $17.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Udemy had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $165.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.81 million. As a group, analysts expect that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on UDMY. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Udemy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Udemy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Udemy by 70.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Udemy by 141.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Udemy during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Udemy in the second quarter worth $58,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Udemy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.