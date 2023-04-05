United Company RUSAL (OTCMKTS:URSSF) Shares Down 32.7%

United Company RUSAL Plc (OTCMKTS:URSSF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 32.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.
United Company RUSAL Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89.
United Company RUSAL Company Profile
United Company RUSAL Plc produces and sells aluminum and related products. It operates through four segments: Aluminium, Alumina, Energy, and Mining and Metals. The company is involved in the mining and refining of bauxite and nepheline ore into alumina; the smelting of primary aluminum from alumina; and the fabrication of aluminum and aluminum alloys into semi-fabricated and finished products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Company RUSAL (URSSF)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for United Company RUSAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Company RUSAL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.