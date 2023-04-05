United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Trading Up 3%

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.94 and last traded at $6.81. Approximately 6,929,096 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 23,305,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.13.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 586.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,035,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,597,000 after purchasing an additional 884,538 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,345,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,961,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,222,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 174,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 32,935 shares in the last quarter.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.