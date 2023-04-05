United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Position Increased by Nkcfo LLC

Nkcfo LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,411,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $923,703,000 after buying an additional 163,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,327,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $906,061,000 after purchasing an additional 13,196 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after acquiring an additional 109,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 549,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,091,000 after acquiring an additional 156,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.55.
Shares of NASDAQ UTHR traded up $4.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.68. The company had a trading volume of 90,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,566. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.60. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $173.21 and a 1 year high of $283.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $240.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.93. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 37.56%. The firm had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current year.
United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.
