UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,317 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,737 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 3.0% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $38,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $875,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of UNH stock opened at $493.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $480.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.99. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $449.70 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a market capitalization of $460.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. UBS Group decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Loop Capital raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.44.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

