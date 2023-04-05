UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF (BATS:KNGS) Trading Down 0.5%

UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF (BATS:KNGS – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.50 and last traded at $19.63. Approximately 311 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.62.

UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF Company Profile

The Upholdings Compound Kings ETF (KNGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to select globally, a narrow group of companies believed to provide long-term capital growth. KNGS was launched on Dec 30, 2020 and is managed by Upholdings.

