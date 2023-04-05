Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Shares Down 4.7%

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE)’s share price dropped 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 1,902,964 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,476,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URG has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ur-Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Ur-Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 6.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20.

Insider Activity

Ur-Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:URG Get Rating ) (TSE:URE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

In related news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $31,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,108.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ur-Energy news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $31,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,108.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Franklin sold 336,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $416,866.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 605,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 480,683 shares of company stock valued at $598,227 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ur-Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in Ur-Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,750,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ur-Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Ur-Energy by 494.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 60,857 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Ur-Energy by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 22,084 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ur-Energy by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,382 shares during the period. 39.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

