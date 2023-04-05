US Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

US Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 12.4% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. US Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $24,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12,545.4% during the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 373,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,737,000 after buying an additional 370,717 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 1,490,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,022,000 after buying an additional 318,000 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,693,000 after buying an additional 308,199 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,943,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,521,000 after purchasing an additional 282,909 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,379.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,920,000 after purchasing an additional 259,944 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $223.67. The company had a trading volume of 50,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,227. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.66 and a 200 day moving average of $215.29. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $249.15.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.