US Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

US Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up about 1.6% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 868.8% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of VLUE stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.08. 319,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.37. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

