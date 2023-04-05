US Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $337,000 Investment in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

US Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. US Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHE. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 28,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Get SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SHE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.98. The stock had a trading volume of 789 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,898. The company has a market capitalization of $211.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.94. SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $92.12.

About SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF

The SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-sized companies promoting gender diversity whilst exhibiting a relatively high proportion of women throughout all levels of their organizations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.