US Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.10. 49,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,401. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $154.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.26 and its 200-day moving average is $135.81.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
