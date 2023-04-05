USDD (USDD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $20.53 Million

USDD (USDD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last week, USDD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One USDD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003465 BTC on exchanges. USDD has a total market capitalization of $717.81 million and $20.53 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About USDD

USDD’s launch date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDD’s official website is usdd.io.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDD using one of the exchanges listed above.

