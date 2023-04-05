Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.25

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 20331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USNZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1.49.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy; Steel Transformation; and Capital Assets.

