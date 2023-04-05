Utrust (UTK) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $45.19 Million

Utrust (UTK) traded up 19.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Utrust token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000435 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a market cap of $60.67 million and $45.19 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded up 27.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Utrust Profile

Utrust was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Utrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to ‘build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

