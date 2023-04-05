Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Wilsey Asset Management Inc.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy makes up approximately 6.9% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $28,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,118,388,000 after buying an additional 700,532 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,785,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $404,460,000 after purchasing an additional 159,680 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 9.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,170,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,989,000 after purchasing an additional 267,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,275,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Up 3.2 %

VLO traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.56. 4,376,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,296,391. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.22. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $96.71 and a 1-year high of $150.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.