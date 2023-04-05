Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) rose 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $133.68 and last traded at $130.95. Approximately 2,809,238 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 4,260,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

Valero Energy Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.22. The company has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,579,000 after acquiring an additional 63,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

