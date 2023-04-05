Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Stock Holdings Lifted by MBA Advisors LLC

MBA Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $513,000. Pariax LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $336,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $193.82 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $170.83 and a 12 month high of $210.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

