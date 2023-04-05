Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 7.4% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.00. 277,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,991. The company has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $165.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.05 and a 200 day moving average of $150.48.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

