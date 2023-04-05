Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisors Inc.

Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,947 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,361,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,970,000 after purchasing an additional 90,733 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,994,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,261,000 after purchasing an additional 180,247 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,563,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,608,000 after purchasing an additional 184,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,520,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,611,000 after acquiring an additional 98,414 shares in the last quarter.

VIG opened at $153.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.05 and a 200-day moving average of $150.48. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

