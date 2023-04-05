Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by MBA Advisors LLC

MBA Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,466,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,673,000 after purchasing an additional 346,316 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,536,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,708,000 after buying an additional 1,645,665 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,597,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,731,000 after buying an additional 124,427 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,463,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,723,000 after buying an additional 177,801 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,972,000 after purchasing an additional 50,605 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $53.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.02 and a 200-day moving average of $50.46. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $58.49. The company has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.