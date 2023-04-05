Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,933 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of HT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 155,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 25,388 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 125,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 127,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,172,000 after acquiring an additional 101,058 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $40.43. 1,178,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,920,665. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.50 and a 200 day moving average of $39.34. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $46.80. The company has a market capitalization of $70.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

