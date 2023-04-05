Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.43. 60,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.77. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $217.12 and a 1-year high of $265.79.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

